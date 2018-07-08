Lawyers in death penalty case seek ruling suspect too young

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Lawyers for a man facing the federal death penalty on charges he kidnapped and then killed a Vermont woman in 2000 are asking a federal judge to rule out capital punishment in the case because of the age of the suspect when the alleged crime was committed.

The Rutland Herald reports the motion filed by the lawyers for Donald Fell said the question of whether Fell, who was 20 at the time, was too young had not been heard.

Fell, now 38, is facing a second death penalty trial for the killing of 53-year-old Terry King of North Clarendon who was abducted when she arrived for work in Rutland.

Fell was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but the case was thrown out in 2014 due to juror misconduct.

