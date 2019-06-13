Lawyers agree on sentencing range in Jamaican lottery scam

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers in the federal case of a Rhode Island woman convicted in North Dakota of funneling lottery scam money between the U.S. and Jamaica have agreed on sentencing recommendations.

A jury last year found Melinda Bulgin guilty of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering in a scam that allegedly bilked more than 100 mostly elderly Americans out of $6 million. The wide-ranging case with more than 30 defendants wound up in North Dakota because that's where the initial identified victim lives.

Court documents show that attorneys have signed off on a sentencing range for Bulgin between 11 and 14 years in prison. She would also pay back more than $330,000. Sentencing is scheduled July 10.

The ringleader of the scam, Lavrick Willocks, signed a plea agreement and was sentenced last year to six years in prison.