Lawyers: Watts killed wife over threat to keep him from kids

FILE - This undated file photo from the Weld County Sheriff's Office shows Chris Watts, who pleaded guilty in the deaths of his pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. Lawyers representing Shannan Watts’ parents say he killed her after she threatened to keep him from seeing their children because he wanted a divorce. (Weld County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less FILE - This undated file photo from the Weld County Sheriff's Office shows Chris Watts, who pleaded guilty in the deaths of his pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lawyers: Watts killed wife over threat to keep him from kids 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for the parents of a Colorado woman killed by her husband say he did so after she threatened to keep him from seeing their children because he wanted a divorce.

Lawyer Thomas Grant, who represents Shannan Watts' parents, Frank and Sandy Rzucek, said on the "Dr. Phil" show Tuesday that Chris Watts spoke to investigators about why he killed his wife and two daughters after finding God.

Attorney Steven Lambert said Watts' 4-year-old daughter walked in as Watts was wrapping up his wife's body in a blanket.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced last week that investigators had interviewed Watts and would release a recording Thursday.

Grant said Sandy Rzucek was briefed on the interview but hasn't heard the recording.

The lawyers declined to comment to The Associated Press.