Lawyer to get body cam tapes of men detained, strip searched

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina attorney has been granted access to deputy body camera footage from a traffic stop where two men were strip searched before being released without criminal charges.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Marvin Pope granted attorney John Sutton access to the footage Monday. Sutton represents 32-year-old Marcus Hyatt. Hyatt and 33-year-old Brandon Pickens were pulled over in January by police after Pickens failed to signal a lane change.

Five Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in the four-hour traffic stop. Deputies say the men's drug-related criminal histories and a drug dog reacting to the car prompted them to get "search the person" warrants. Hyatt and Pickens then were strip searched at a highway rest stop bathroom before being released without any criminal charges.

