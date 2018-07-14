Lawyer disbarred by Maryland high court for money laundering

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has disbarred a well-known lawyer for a decade-old money laundering conviction.

Walter Lloyd Blair, whose practice was based in College Park, was convicted in 2009 on federal charges including money laundering and witness tampering for helping the relative of a dead drug dealer with money the dealer left behind.

Blair was released from prison last year. The Daily Record reports the disbarment procedures were initiated when he sought to revive his practice.

The Maryland Court of Appeals ruled 4-3 for disbarment in a decision issued Friday.

Blair sometimes partnered with the late Johnnie Cochran in civil lawsuits against police officers accused of misconduct. When he was charged with money laundering, he unsuccessfully sued then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein and accused him of racial discrimination.