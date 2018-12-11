Lawsuit accuses Boy Scouts of negligence in New Mexico abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America, saying two Catholic priests who served as scout leaders in New Mexico sexually abused him starting in the early 1980s.

The lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the organization of negligence. The victim, who remains unnamed in the court filing, accuses officials of having known or having had reason to know the priests had abused boys.

The man says he was abused during hiking and camping trips in the state, including at Cochiti Lake, and that he had been a member of troop that operated out of an Albuquerque parish.

The director of the Boy Scouts branch in New Mexico did not immediately return a call requesting comment.