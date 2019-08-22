Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Three former inmates of a New Mexico prison say they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by guards and their complaints were met with indifference or retaliation.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the women recently filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court over assaults that allegedly occurred in a Springer, New Mexico, prison from 2016 to 2018.

According to the lawsuit, the prison guards forced the women to show their body parts and kiss each other.

One woman says her abuser harassed her when she was in solitary confinement by turning the lights on every half hour to wake her up and made derogatory comments about her body.

New Mexico Corrections Department spokesman Ricardo Montoya says the department has not seen the lawsuit.

