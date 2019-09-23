Lawsuit: Doctor, coach abused boys at renowned youth club

NEW YORK (AP) — A new lawsuit accuses a well-known New York City boys club of sexual abuse dating to 1950.

Monday's lawsuit says a doctor and basketball coach abused 20 boys at what is now the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club.

Dr. Reginald Archibald has also been accused of molesting boys at Rockefeller University Hospital. Archibald died in 2007.

Ex-club members say he abused them during exams and used his club affiliation to recruit victims to his growth study.

Coach Nicholas "Lefty" Antonucci is accused of grabbing boys' genitals. The Associated Press was unsuccessful in locating Antonucci or his relatives. Lawyers believe he is also dead.

The club says it "applauds the courage of those who have come forward."

The lawsuit is being filed under a one-year window opened by state lawmakers for victims to sue over decades-old abuse.