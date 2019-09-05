Lawsuit: Deputy wrongfully killed nearly nude unarmed man

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana man who was fatally shot by a deputy is now suing the deputy and his employer.

News outlets report Josef Richardson's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Vance Matranga Jr. and others.

The lawsuit says Matranga shot Richardson in the back of the neck while he was surrendering last month during a narcotics operation in a motel room. It says Richardson was unarmed and wearing underwear.

It says Richardson's girlfriend, Jessica Cloutare, saw a deputy shoot Richardson shortly after entering the room.

The lawsuit also is questioning whether Matranga illegally modified the weight of his trigger, which could've led to him shooting Richardson accidentally.

Matranga has been on paid leave since the shooting.