Lawrence man who bit off part of roommate's ear sentenced

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old Lawrence man accused of biting off part of his roommate's ear during a drug-infused attack has been sentenced to just over three years in prison.

Wynn Anderson was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison followed by two years of supervision.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Anderson was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder after the November 2016 attack at his home. He pleaded no contest to attempted aggravated battery.

The victim, 52-year-old James Conlon, testified at a preliminary hearing that people were smoking methamphetamine at the home when Anderson called him out to the front porch and stabbed him. Conlon said Anderson also bit off part of his ear, growled and spit it out.

Conlon spent about two months in the hospital and underwent several surgeries.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com