Lawrence man shot by police given 1 year of probation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man who was shot by police after a traffic stop has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Akira Lewis pleaded no contest Thursday to battery of a law enforcement officer. He will be required to take anger management courses.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Lewis was stopped in May 2018 for a seat belt violation. Police video shows Lewis refusing to provide his license and demanding that a supervisor be called. When officer Ian McCann tried to physically remove Lewis from the car, Lewis began hitting McCann. Another officer, Brindley Blood, shot Lewis. She told investigators she meant to use her Taser but accidentally grabbed her gun.

Lewis, who is black, claimed he was racially profiled.

Blood was charged in the case but those charges were dismissed . She resigned from the force.

