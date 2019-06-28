Lawmaker removed from committee after shooting squirrel

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker has lost his seat on a legislative committee after shooting a squirrel in his yard and sharing a graphic photo of it on Twitter.

Deerfield Republican Rep. Jim Spillane shared a photo of the animal's bloody carcass on May 26. That prompted a complaint to the state Fish and Game Department, which told him he did not have the legal right to kill the squirrel outside the hunting season. Spillane told the Union Leader the squirrel was invading his chicken coop, but the agency said a law allowing property owners to kill animals causing substantial damage didn't apply.

Democratic House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said Friday Spillane was removed from the House Fish and Game Committee due to that warning.

Spillane didn't return a call seeking comment.