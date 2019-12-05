Lawmaker accused of theft from charity to step down Dec. 13

In this Dec. 19, 2018 photo, Movita Johnson-Harrell, a supervisor for the Victim Witness Services unit, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia. Johnson-Harrell, a state House representative from Philadelphia, won a special election in March 2019 and is facing charges after prosecutors accused her of enriching herself by stealing money from a non-profit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction. The charges were filed Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office. less In this Dec. 19, 2018 photo, Movita Johnson-Harrell, a supervisor for the Victim Witness Services unit, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia. Johnson-Harrell, a state ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Lawmaker accused of theft from charity to step down Dec. 13 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker accused of bilking a charity she founded out of more than $500,000 delivered a letter Thursday to legislative leaders announcing she will resign next week.

Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, D-Philadelphia, told House Speaker Mike Turzai that her resignation will take effect on Dec. 13, adding that she disputes many of the allegations against her.

She said she is resigning in part to focus on her criminal defense and said she takes responsibility for “some missteps made before I became an elected official.”

“I am choosing to resign to protect my district, to allow for an orderly election for my successor and to focus on my defense to these allegations,” she wrote.

Johnson-Harrell is alleged to have taken money from the charity, Motivations Education & Consultation Associates, diverting Medicaid and Social Security disability funds for her own use. The charity is designed to help people with mental illness, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse problems and other challenges.

Prosecutors claim she spent the charity's money on designer clothing, multiple fox coats, payments on a Porsche, tuition for a relative and travel to Mexico and Florida.

Messages seeking comment were left for at Johnson-Harrell's office and for her lawyers.