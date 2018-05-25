Latest: Richmond police release footage of fatal shooting

Photo: Denise Lavoie, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by Richmond police and Jeffrey Peters, the uncle of Marcus-David Peters, speak to the media outside Richmond police headquarters in Richmond, Va., Wednesday May 23, 2018. The two viewed police body-camera footage of the incident. less Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by Richmond police and Jeffrey Peters, the uncle of Marcus-David Peters, speak to the media outside Richmond police headquarters in ... more Photo: Denise Lavoie, AP Latest: Richmond police release footage of fatal shooting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man by Richmond police (all times local):

12 p.m.

Body-camera video of the fatal shooting of an unarmed man by a Richmond police officer shows the man emerge naked from a car and dash onto a highway, where he flailed erratically on the ground before running toward the officer.

Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday released the video of 24-year-old Marcus-David Peters' fatal shooting earlier this month.

The video shows the officer first used a stun gun when Peters approached him. Police say it was not effective and the officer then shot Peters twice in the abdomen.

Durham also played surveillance video that showed Peters drive away from a downtown hotel where he worked part time. Police say he was involved in three hit-and-runs before the encounter with the officer.

Peters' family has already seen the video. Peters' sister has said it shows her brother was clearly in distress and needed help.

___

6:30 a.m.

Richmond police are preparing to release body-camera video of the fatal shooting of an unarmed naked man by an officer.

Police Chief Alfred Durham plans to release the video Friday morning and describe the status of the investigation into the shooting of Marcus-David Peters.

Police said Peters struck three vehicles with his car and then ran naked onto Interstate 95 in Richmond during rush hour May 14. They said an officer used his stun gun after Peters charged him, then fired his service weapon at Peters after the stun gun proved ineffective.

Peters' family has already been shown the body-camera video. Peters' sister said it shows her brother was clearly in distress and needed help.