Latest: Suspect denied bail in Charlottesville rally arrest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on arrests in connection with a white nationalist march and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

A magistrate judge has denied bail for one of four men arrested on charges related to last year's violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying he poses a threat to the community.

Judge Jean Rosenbluth ordered Michael Paul Miselis held without bail at a hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The detention hearings for two other defendants were postponed and a fourth is set for Wednesday.

During the hearing, prosecutors said Miselis and other members of their group traveled to Germany and the Ukraine to meet with violent white supremacy groups and that he had thousands of rounds of ammunition for assault-style weapons stored in his home.

Rosenbluth cited video appearing to show Miselis assaulting a person on the ground in Charlottesville and the seriousness of the allegations in denying Miselis' release.

___

8:10 p.m.

A member of a militant white supremacist group from California made his initial court appearance following his arrest on charges related to last year's violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Thomas Walter Gillen appeared in a California court Tuesday afternoon. He wore a blue T-shirt, chewed gum and yawned several times as his detention hearing was waived until Thursday.

Two other defendants are scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, while a fourth is due in court Wednesday.

When Judge Jean Rosenbluth asked Gillen if he understood what the government was accusing him of, Gillen said, "For the most part, yeah."

Pressed further, Gillen responded: "I generally understand what I'm being charged with, your Honor."

Gillen is accused of traveling to Charlottesville to incite a riot and attack counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally that turned deadly.

___

1:15 p.m.

Four members of a militant white supremacist group from California have been arrested on charges they traveled to Virginia last year to incite a riot and attack counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally that turned deadly.

An affidavit unsealed Tuesday says the men are part of the Rise Above Movement. The affidavit says they attended a torch-lit rally and a larger gathering in downtown Charlottesville the next day where they committed "multiple acts of violence" against counterprotesters.

Court documents say the four men have been arrested and are awaiting their initial hearings. It wasn't immediately clear if they have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Federal prosecutors said earlier in the day that multiple arrests have been made in connection with the events of Aug. 11 and 12 last year. A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to announce charges.

___

11 a.m.

Federal prosecutors in Virginia say multiple arrests have been made in connection with a white nationalist torch-lit march and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce the charges.

Violence first broke out Aug. 11, 2017, as a crowd of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

The following day, more violence erupted between white nationalists and counterprotesters during the "Unite the Right" rally.

A woman was killed and dozens of others were injured when a speeding car plowed into a group of counterdemonstrators. The suspected driver, James Fields Jr., has been charged with federal hate crimes in the death of Heather Heyer. Fields also faces state murder charges.