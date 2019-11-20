Las Vegas woman’s death undetermined after found in concrete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada medical examiners have said it is unclear how a 24-year-old Las Vegas woman who was found encased in concrete died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has ruled both cause and manner of death of Esmeralda Gonzalez to be undetermined.

Las Vegas police and Clark County prosecutors say they suspect 45-year-old Christoper Prestipino and his 39-year-old roommate killed her in May.

Authorities say her body was found in October.

Court records show Prestipino pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy before posting $500,000 bail Nov. 6.

Authorities say Prestipino was released with high-level electronic monitoring and is due back in court on Nov. 13.

Records show his roommate also pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.