Las Vegas police shoot suspect in 9th shooting of 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer shot a suspect who led officers on a foot chase before turning and reaching for his waistband.

Capt. Nichole Splinter of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident happened late Friday night on the city's west side. Officers responding to a call of a person pointing a gun in a gas station parking lot spotting a man matching the suspect's description leaving a business and gave chase as he ran away.

Splinter says an officer opened fire when the man stopped, turned to face the officers and reached for his waistband.

The suspect was hit at least once and taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn't known Saturday.

Splinter says more information and body-camera footage will be released next week.