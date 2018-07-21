Las Vegas police: Man fatally stabbed while driving car

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was fatally stabbed with a knife as he drove a car.

Police say the man died at a hospital after being stabbed and crashing a 2004 Mercedes Friday evening northwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the man and a woman were the only people in the car and that she was taken custody.

Lt. Ray Spencer said it wasn't clear what led up to the stabbing.

No identities were released.