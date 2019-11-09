Las Vegas police: Man arrested after fiery collision kills 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say two people were killed in a fiery collision early Saturday after one car slammed into the rear of another that then became engulfed in flames as it spun around.

Police said the two people who died were in the car struck from the rear by one driven by a man who later was arrested and jailed on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.

It wasn't immediately known whether the arrested man, 24-year-old Aaron Kruse of Las Vegas, had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Identities were those killed in the 3 a.m. crash on the metro area's east side were not released.

The Police Department said on Twitter that the "senseless crash" killed two innocent people and that someone could have prevented it.