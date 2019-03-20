Las Vegas attorney pleads guilty to inmates' cellphone use

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas attorney has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for allowing her clients to use cellphones while in jail.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports attorney Alexis Plunkett pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of a telecommunication device by a prisoner.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of bribing or intimidating a witness, and dissuading or preventing a person from testifying.

According to the criminal complaint, Plunkett was accused of calling a woman involved in a case last year a "snitch" and a "rat" on Facebook.

Her lawyer Adam Solinger says the plea agreement is a "good resolution for all sides involved."

Plunkett is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The law license for the 38-year-old attorney is expected to be suspended.

