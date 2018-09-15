Lansing diocese plans review of priest sex abuse claims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Lansing plans to invite an outside agency to review its handling of clergy child sexual abuse cases.

Bishop Earl Boyea outlined the review and plans to publish the names of all diocesan priests who sexually abused children in a report posted Tuesday on the diocesan website.

The review follows an August report by a Pennsylvania grand jury which found that about 300 Pennsylvania priests abused at least 1,000 children over the past 70 years. That report alleges senior church officials helped to cover up the abuse complaints.

Kathy Hagenian is executive policy director for the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. She tells The Detroit News that any in-depth review of the handling of sex abuse allegations needs to be "independent, transparent and survivor-centered."

