Lakewood cop arrested for DUI after crashing police car He was off duty at the time

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — A Lakewood police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his police vehicle.

The News Tribune reports John Unfred, an assistant chief with the Lakewood Police Department, says Officer Eric Bell was arrested Sept. 23 and released the same day after the single-vehicle wreck.

Unfred said Gig Harbor police responded to the crash at about 9 p.m. and found the vehicle crashed off the roadway. They found Bell, who appeared to be intoxicated, nearby.

Unfred said Bell was off duty at the time of the crash, and that he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Unfred said the unmarked police vehicle Bell was driving was totaled.

The investigation was turned over to the Washington State Patrol.

