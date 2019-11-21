Lady Vols’ Horston reaches deal after shoplifting citation

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee guard Jordan Horston has agreed to pay $398.50 in court costs and perform 20 hours of community service after she was cited on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.

Sevierville police say Horston took $124.97 worth of merchandise from a Tommy Hilfiger store on Aug. 3. Police say Horston acknowledged taking the merchandise without paying for it.

Under terms of the agreement reached Thursday, Horston can apply to have the case dropped from her record if she avoids trouble for a year.

Tennessee officials said in a statement that the matter “was addressed internally back in the summer” when Horston was suspended for a game during the team’s European exhibition tour. They added that “we believe Jordan has learned from this and used it as an opportunity for growth.”

Horston, an 18-year-old freshman from Columbus, Ohio, is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the 23rd-ranked Lady Volunteers (5-0).

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported Horston’s citation.

