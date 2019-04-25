Kings, NBA begin sex-assault inquiry into coach Luke Walton

FILE - In this March 31, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. The Sacramento Kings have hired Luke Walton as their coach just days after he parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers following three losing seasons. The Kings announced Monday, April 15, 2019, that Walton will replace Dave Joerger. less FILE - In this March 31, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. The Sacramento Kings have hired Luke Walton as their ... more Photo: Tyler Kaufman, AP Photo: Tyler Kaufman, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Kings, NBA begin sex-assault inquiry into coach Luke Walton 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Sacramento Kings and the NBA have begun a joint investigation into allegations that coach Luke Walton sexually assaulted a woman.

The Kings and the league said Thursday they will be looking into the accusations contained in a lawsuit filed earlier in this week in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant.

Walton's attorney, Mark Baute, has called the allegations "baseless" and says the coach will prove that in court.

Tennant contends Walton attacked her when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, which was from 2014 to 2016.

Tennant said she confided in people at the time but never filed charges because she was scared. Her lawyer, Garo Mardirossian, said because years had passed, he believed it would be difficult to file a report now with police and put together a criminal case.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports