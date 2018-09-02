Kin: Man killed during pal's birthday gathering on NY street

NEW YORK (AP) — Friends and relatives say a 19-year-old killed on an Upper Manhattan street was gunned down while celebrating a friend's birthday.

Police say Jorge Rodriguez was shot in the head around 3:15 a.m. Saturday outside an apartment building on Academy Street in Inwood. A friend took Rodriguez to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Mia Rodriguez tells the Daily News that her son's friends told her "he ran for his life" after some men showed up and opened fire on the group partying in the street.

She and friends tell the newspaper that Rodriguez was a maintenance worker who lived with his girlfriend and 1-year-old daughter. Friend Lakirah McPhail says "he was always there for" those he knew.

No arrests have been made.