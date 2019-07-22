Ketchikan man sentenced in logging-camp shooting death

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A 28-year old Ketchikan man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the shooting death of a man at a Prince of Wales logging camp.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports Timothy Murphy was sentenced Friday to 38 years, with 18 years suspended, in connection with the October 2017 death of 64-year-old Brian Stanton.

Murphy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March.

Prosecutors say Murphy shot Stanton twice in the back of the head in a bunkhouse at the logging camp 15 miles from Hydaburg.

According to the pre-sentencing report, a psychological evaluation confirmed Murphy was schizophrenic.

The report says Murphy feared people at the logging camp were participating in cannibalism.