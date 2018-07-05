Kenyan owners of dam that burst charged for deaths of 47

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police are charging with manslaughter two managers of a private farm where a dam burst due to seasonal rains, flooding a village and killing at least 47 people.

The two officials of the Patel Coffee Estates, the managing director and the general manager, appeared before a court in the town of Naivasha. The farm is in Nakuru County in Kenya's Rift Valley.

Police say the dam was substandard. The dam's wall collapsed in May after heavy rains. Across Kenya, the rains are blamed for the deaths of 172 people through drowning.

Seven government officials from the Water Rights Authority and National Environment Management Authority and the Nakuru County Director for Environment are also to be charged with manslaughter.