Kentucky police charge 2 men in 2019 double homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have charged two suspects in connection with a double homicide last year.

De’Shaun Armor and John Boulder, both 20, were charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shootings of Dwayne Slaughter and Darrian Webb, Lexington police announced in a statement. The 18-year-old victims were riding in car in October 2019 when they were struck, police said at the time. A third passenger was wounded. Police didn't say what led to the shooting.

Armor is charged with two counts of murder, as well as first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, according to the department. Boulder is charged with facilitation to murder, facilitation to wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Armor and Boulder were already being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on unrelated charges, police confirmed.

More arrests are likely as the investigation is continues, according to authorities.