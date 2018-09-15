Kentucky man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking semi truck

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for carjacking a semi tractor-trailer last year.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports that 35-year-old Christopher D. Pinguely of Cold Spring was convicted of holding up a truck driver with an AR-15 style rifle in Henry County. Authorities say Pinguely threatened to shoot the driver. They say Pinguely took the truck and made it to Gallatin County before Kentucky State Police and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Gregory F. VanTatenhove. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he's eligible for release. Pinguely will be supervised for five years after he is released.

