Kentucky State Police seek help finding escaped inmate

Kentucky State Police are seeking the public's helping in finding an inmate who escaped while on work release.

According to a news release, police received a call Friday night from the Christian County Detention Center saying that 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks escaped from his work release assignment at the Senior Citizens Center in Hopkinsville.

The 6-foot-tall, 260-pound white man from Mt. Olivet was last seen wearing a turquoise short-sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket and jeans, police said.

He was in prison on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree bail jumping and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or through the Kentucky State Police cellphone app. Callers may remain anonymous.