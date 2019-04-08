Kansas woman killed, suspect arrested in Missouri

NORTON, Kan. (AP) — State and county authorities are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman in northern Kansas. A suspect has been arrested in Missouri.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Lori Shields was found dead in her home in Norton Sunday afternoon.

The KBI says police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, responded to a hotel Monday morning after receiving a call for help. The man in the room is a suspect in Shields' death.

The man is hospitalized in Cape Girardeau for injuries that the KBI reports appeared to be self-inflicted.

Shields was a secretary at Eisenhower Elementary School in Norton. Classes in district were called off Monday in response to her death.