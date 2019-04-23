Kansas man gets life in prison for killing at Kansas lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of killing a Lawrence man at a northeast Kansas lake has been ordered to spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.

County Attorney Joshua Ney says Jonathan D. Blevins was sentenced to the "Hard 50" Thursday in Jefferson County District Court.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a jury convicted Blevins in March of first-degree premeditated murder in the March 14, 2018, shooting death of 22-year-old Taylor D. Sawyer.

At his trial, Blevins tried to pin the crime on Ashlyn N. Hemmerling of Baldwin City, who is set for trial June 10 on a charge of first-degree murder.

Hemmerling is accused of orchestrating the killing at Perry Lake.