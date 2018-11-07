Kansas man arrested after death of 2-year-old boy

MOSCOW, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a man after a 2-year-old boy died in southwest Kansas.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday for assistance in a death that occurred in Moscow.

The KBI reports sheriff's deputies who were called to a home Tuesday afternoon to investigate the welfare of a child at a Moscow home. They discovered a male child, Mikhail Lahey Jr., dead in the home.

After questioning, the homeowner was questioned and was later booked into the Stevens County jail for first-degree murder.

The KBI says the investigation is continuing and no further information will be released at this time.