Kansas child welfare system faces sexual assault case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' troubled child welfare system was beginning to make progress after months of issues when rape allegations were made public last week involving a teen in the state's custody.

The Kansas City Star reports that a 13-year-old was allegedly raped in May while at a child welfare office in Olathe. A young man also in the state's care was charged with assault in the case earlier this month. Both were waiting to be placed in a foster home or facility.

The department was in the midst of making changes following missing runaways, foster children sleeping in offices and high-profile deaths.

DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel says that the department investigated the incident and cited the office. She says officials are disappointed the assault happened but are making changes to keep more families together and to improve the department.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com