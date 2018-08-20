https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Kansas-City-police-investigate-3-homicides-over-13167938.php
Kansas City police investigate 3 homicides over 12-hour span
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating three separate homicides over a 12-hour span.
KMBC-TV reports that police found 36-year-old Gabriel Edgar on Interstate 435 around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. About an hour later, police say a man was shot and killed. Police say the third victim was found shot to death around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Police spokesman Lionel Colon says it has "been a tragedy of a week." Police haven't released information about a motive or suspect in any of the cases. Colon says police "rely on the community to come forward and help us fill in the blanks."
___
Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com
View Comments