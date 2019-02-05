KBI to investigate reports of Catholic clergy sex abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating reports of sexual abuse by clergy in the state's four Catholic dioceses.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the KBI encouraged all victims of clergy abuse to contact the agency.

In November, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the KBI to investigate clergy sexual abuse allegations.

The KBI appointed a task force of six special agents who will investigate abuse reports of clergy sexual abuse from the public and review church documents.

The KBI task force will work with prosecutors and law enforcement to determine if any of the reports should be considered for prosecution.