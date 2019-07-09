Justices bar judge from bench for 3 years for harassment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has barred a former Fox Crossing municipal judge from serving on the bench for three years after his clerk accused him of harassment.

Prosecutors charged Leonard Kachinsky with felony stalking in July 2018. The Supreme Court suspended him after he was arrested. A jury acquitted him in December and he didn't run for re-election this spring.

The court issued a unanimous order Tuesday barring Kachinsky from the bench for three years retroactive to July 2018. The court ordered him to demonstrate fitness to serve before he tries to work as a judge again.

Kachinsky served as an attorney for Brendan Dassey, who was convicted along with his uncle of killing Teresa Halbach in 2005. The slaying was featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."