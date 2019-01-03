Jury selection next in trial over 6 killings in Michigan

FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, defendant Jason Dalton, left, who is charged with killing six people in-between picking up riders for Uber, stands with attorney Eusebio Solis during a hearing in Kalamazoo, Mich. Jury selection will begin on Jan. 3, 2019 after a prosecutor said he won't appeal a decision that keeps a lid on parts of a police interview. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says it's time to bring the "matter to trial without further delay." The shootings occurred more than two years ago. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, defendant Jason Dalton, left, who is charged with killing six people in-between picking up riders for Uber, stands with attorney Eusebio Solis during a hearing in ... more Photo: Mark Bugnaski, AP Photo: Mark Bugnaski, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Jury selection next in trial over 6 killings in Michigan 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The jury selection process is set to begin in the trial of a man charged with killing six strangers in southwestern Michigan nearly three years ago.

Jason Dalton is charged with murder and attempted murder. He's accused of shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016 while he was picking up riders for Uber. Police quoted Dalton as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him.

Prospective jurors report to court Thursday for the first day of the selection process. Trial testimony could start Monday.

The trial was delayed while Dalton's attorney tried to suppress some statements made to police. The Michigan appeals court agreed that some cannot be used.

Dalton has been found competent to stand trial, but he's made bizarre outbursts at past court appearances.