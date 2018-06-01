Jury recommends death penalty for man who killed Ohio woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Youngstown will decide next week whether to accept a jury's recommendation of the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a woman and attacking her mother.

The jury recommended the sentence for 48-year-old Lance Hundley, of Warren, on Wednesday.

His defense attorneys declined to comment after the jury's decision.

Hundley was convicted last week of aggravated murder in the beating and strangling death of 41-year-old Erika Huff in 2015.

Investigators say she was letting Hundley stay at her house because he needed somewhere to live.

The Vindicator in Youngstown reports Hundley also was convicted of attempted murder in the beating Huff's mother, Denise Johnson.

Hundley had told jurors that someone else was in the house when Huff was killed, but he said he can't prove it.

