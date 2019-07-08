Jury picked for former lawmaker on domestic violence charges

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A jury has been selected for the trial of a former New Hampshire state senator who is facing domestic violence charges.

The trial is scheduled July 31 in Coos County Superior Court for Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield. He pleaded not guilty last year to nine charges, including simple assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Woodburn's accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her once on the hand, and on another occasion, on the forearm.

Woodburn served three terms in the Senate. He lost re-election last year to Republican David Starr, of Franconia.