Jury picked for US trial of Mexican drug lord El Chapo

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has been picked for the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.

Seven women and five men were selected Wednesday as jurors in the case against Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN' gooz-MAHN').

The trial is set to begin Nov. 13 with opening statements in federal court in Brooklyn.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges, including overseeing a violent drug cartel known for violence and escaping Mexican jails twice.

His notoriety has prompted security measures that include keeping the jurors anonymous. Guzman also has been held in solitary confinement and barred from having visits from his wife.

This week, a defense lawyer asked the judge to allow Guzman's wife to embrace him in court before opening statements. The judge hasn't ruled on that.