Jury in slaying trial asks to see secretly recorded video

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a man accused of strangling a former high school classmate and throwing her body off a New Jersey bridge have asked to review a secretly recorded conversation in which he talked about her death.

NJ.com reports that the panel, which started deliberations late Monday afternoon, will review the video as well as 21-year-old Liam McAtasney's taped interviews with police and a neighbor's surveillance video when they resume deliberations Tuesday.

Monmouth County prosecutors allege that McAtasney killed 19-year-old Sarah Stern during a December 2016 robbery. They showed jurors a secretly recorded conversation in which he discussed killing Stern.

Defense attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo calls that an elaborate lie McAtasney told to impress the amateur horror filmmaker with whom he was conversing. He compared it to an audition.