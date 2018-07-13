Correction: Utility Regulator-Bribery Trial story

In a story July 11 about former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce's trial, The Associated Press reported erroneously that authorities alleged water company owner George Johnson made payments as part of a bribery scheme to lobbyist Jim Norton, who gave the money to a firm that employed Pierce's wife. While prosecutors say Norton helped facilitate the scheme, they alleged Johnson made the payments directly to the firm.

Jury deliberations at ex-regulator's trial to resume Tuesday

PHOENIX (AP) — Jury deliberations at the bribery trial of former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Pierce is accused of accepting $31,000 in bribes from water company owner George Johnson in exchange for favorable regulatory decisions.

Authorities say Pierce tried to get Johnson to buy him a piece of land.

Prosecutors say lobbyist Jim Norton helped facilitate the bribery scheme and that water company owner George Johnson made the bribery payments directly to a consulting firm that employed Pierce's wife, Sherry.

The $31,000 was deposited into an account held by the Pierces.

Pierce's wife maintains the money was payment for legitimate political services that she performed.

Pierce, his wife, Johnson and Norton pleaded not guilty to bribery, conspiracy and other charges.

The jury has already deliberated three days.