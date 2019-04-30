Jury convicts man of killing ex-girlfriend's young son

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in Florida found a 33-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

David Vickers faces life in prison when he is sentenced for the August 2017 death. He was also found guilty of child neglect.

Prosecutors say Vickers was babysitting Luca Sholey while his girlfriend worked. He told investigators he put the boy down for a nap and found him unresponsive an hour later. An autopsy found the boy had six broken ribs in different stages of healing.

The Bradenton Herald reports the boy's death was the result of asphyxia.

It took a jury less than three hours to convict Vickers.

Vickers was released from prison in 2017 after serving time for trafficking in stolen property.