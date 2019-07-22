Jury convicts doctor of trading money, sex for painkillers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 60-year-old South Carolina doctor has been convicted of trading painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs for money and sex.

Prosecutors said a jury found Dr. Ronald Hargrave of Mount Pleasant guilty Monday of distribution of controlled substances after a four-day trial.

Investigators said they started looking into Hargrove in 2105 after he went with a woman to a Columbia pharmacy around midnight on a Saturday with a Xanax prescription.

Prosecutors said in a statement the pharmacist refused to fill the prescription because it was odd to have a doctor accompany a patient to the drug store, especially out of town.

Authorities six Hargrove exchanged sex in his office for painkillers in another case in 2017.

Hargrove faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced later.