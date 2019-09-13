Jury convicts Michigan man in woman's slaying, dismemberment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been found guilty in the slaying and dismemberment of a 31-year-old woman whose torso was discovered in the basement of his western Michigan rental home.

A Kent County Circuit Court jury on Friday convicted 30-year-old Jared Chance of second-degree murder, mutilation of a body, concealing a death and tampering with evidence following a five-day trial in Grand Rapids. Chance will be sentenced Oct. 10 and faces up to life in prison.

Ashley Young was from the Kalamazoo area. Her torso was found in December in Grand Rapids. Her other remains haven't been found.

A forensic pathologist testified in January that the body appeared to have been cut with an electric saw.

Chance could have received a minimum sentence of 31 years but rejected a plea deal with prosecutors.