Jury clears man in 2017 Brookhaven nightclub shooting death

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man clasped his hands in prayer and raised them to the sky as a jury found him not guilty of shooting a man to death outside a nightclub.

The Daily Leader reports the verdict came Thursday in the trial of 24-year-old Justin Devon Anderson of Natchez.

On the trial's third day, Lincoln County jurors spent less than an hour to clear Anderson in the death of Billy Ray Thomas Jr.

Thomas was shot to death Nov. 24, 2017, as he left the Oasis Club.

Jurors also found Anderson not guilty of aggravated assault against Joshua Thomas, who was shot and wounded while walking in front of his cousin, Billy Ray Thomas Jr.

Defense attorney Zachary Jex says five witnesses had conflicting testimony about what they saw and heard.

