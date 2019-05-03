Jury acquits man of trying to hurt police officer with car

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Maryland man of trying to assault a police officer with his vehicle.

NBC Washington reported Thursday that Kevin Sneed was initially charged with attempting to murder the officer.

The prosecutor's office in Prince George's County eventually reduced Sneed's charges to assault. He rejected a plea offer and maintained his innocence.

The case stemmed from a traffic stop over a broken tail light. Police said Sneed accelerated and that an officer jumped into the driver's side window because he feared the driver had a gun. No gun was found.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said she inherited the case from a previous state's attorney. She said her office respects the jury's verdict.

The county's police department didn't respond to NBC Washington's request for comment.

