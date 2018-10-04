Jury acquits Wyoming man who shot girl with BB gun

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Wyoming man who shot a 4-year-old girl twice with a BB gun when she entered his trailer.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports jurors in Natrona County found John Thellman not guilty Tuesday of child abuse stemming from the Aug. 21 incident in Mills. Prosecutors say he was drunk when he shot the girl and that he threw the gun away afterward.

But defense attorney Joseph Cole argued that Thellman was startled when the girl entered the trailer, and the shooting was an accident. He said Thellman threw the gun out because he was disgusted by his mistake.

The girl underwent surgery to remove BBs from her face and chest.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com