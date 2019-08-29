Jury: Man guilty in shooting, blinding of police officer

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a 47-year-old man guilty in the shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer that left him blind in 2016.

Ernesto Rivas was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon after a three-week trial in Skagit County Superior Court.

Officer Michael "Mick" McClaughry was shot in the head in December 2016 as he knocked on Rivas' door to get information about a gang shooting that happened earlier in the day.

Prosecutors said Facebook messages and phone calls with police negotiators showed Rivas all but confessing to the shooting. Defense attorneys said that was merely bravado.

Defense attorneys also argued another gang member who was in the house at that time pulled the trigger.

After the verdict, McClaughry said he was relieved.